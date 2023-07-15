BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

