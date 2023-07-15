BNB Price Hits $249.09 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $249.09 or 0.00824041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.82 billion and approximately $420.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,848,815 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,947.41638666. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

