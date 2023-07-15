BNB Price Hits $249.09 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $249.09 or 0.00824041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.82 billion and approximately $420.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,848,815 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,947.41638666. The last known price of BNB is 249.08233151 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1504 active market(s) with $688,852,334.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
