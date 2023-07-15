BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Down 0.1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.83. 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.14%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.