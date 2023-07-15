Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $9,820,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $397,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.38. The stock had a trading volume of 120,062,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,192,464. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $891.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

