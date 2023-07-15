Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $498.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.