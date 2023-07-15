Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

