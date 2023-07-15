Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

