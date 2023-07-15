Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Chad R increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 76,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

