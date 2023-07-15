Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,660 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,660 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

