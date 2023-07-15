Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $49,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.40.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $377.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

