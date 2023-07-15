Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

