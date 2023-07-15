Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $87,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $888.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $792.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

