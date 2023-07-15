Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $21.31

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

