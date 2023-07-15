Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target at $34.20

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.