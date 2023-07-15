Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $47.14

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter.

Ternium Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TX opened at $43.79 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

