Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Buzzi Stock Performance

BZZUY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.78%.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

