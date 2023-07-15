Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 173,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 116.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 93.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 43,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.