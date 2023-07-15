Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

