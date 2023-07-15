CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Market Cap of $444,789.65

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $444,789.65 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00312299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00831567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00539113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00063605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00118947 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

