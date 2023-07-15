Canoe Financial LP Acquires Shares of 149,950 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

