Canoe Financial LP Purchases New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

TECK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

