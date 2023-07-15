Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $32.19 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

HUM opened at $434.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.82. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

