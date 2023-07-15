Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

