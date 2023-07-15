Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 17.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
