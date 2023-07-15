Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,129 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

