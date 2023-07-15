Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.