Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $267.07 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.21 billion and $267.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.68 or 0.06370539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,983,607,756 coins and its circulating supply is 34,976,470,027 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

