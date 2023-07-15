CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $1,330,600.70 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

