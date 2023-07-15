Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the June 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 410,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.