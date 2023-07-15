CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 1,816,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,214.0 days.

CCL Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

CCDBF traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

