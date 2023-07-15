Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.28.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

