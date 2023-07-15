Centrifuge (CFG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $451,461.45

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.51 million and $451,461.45 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.35561479 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $623,878.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.