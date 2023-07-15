Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.68.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.