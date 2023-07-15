Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.