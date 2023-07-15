Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

