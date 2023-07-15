China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,530 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 156.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

