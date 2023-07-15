China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.