China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 138 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.