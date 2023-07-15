China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

