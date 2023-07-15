China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

