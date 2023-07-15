China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

