China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

