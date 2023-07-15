China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

