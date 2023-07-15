Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $13.85-14.35 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $498.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average is $457.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

