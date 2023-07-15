Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

