CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in June

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the June 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CLP Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 103,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

