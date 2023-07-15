Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.7 %

KOF opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

