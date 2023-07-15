Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.74) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.45) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,753.33 ($35.42).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,432 ($31.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,400.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,811 ($23.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($33.22). The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of €0.78 ($0.86) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,907.22%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 12,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($30.03), for a total value of £280,080 ($360,324.20). Insiders acquired 540 shares of company stock worth $1,300,979 over the last ninety days. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

