Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 605.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 605.1% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. 163,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,600. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
