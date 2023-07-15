Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 605.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 605.1% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. 163,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,600. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.