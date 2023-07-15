Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.