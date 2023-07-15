Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

