Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 103.3% in June

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CLPBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.
OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,263. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
